Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

