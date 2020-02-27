Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $77,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

