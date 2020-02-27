Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,498 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 305,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 152,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 264,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,386 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

