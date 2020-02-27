Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,152,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of TTWO opened at $109.47 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

