Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 653,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

