Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,867 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MMT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.