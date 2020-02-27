Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $336,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.96 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.