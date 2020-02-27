SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of SAGE opened at $63.65 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

