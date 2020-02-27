U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

