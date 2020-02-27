Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,804 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,625,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.