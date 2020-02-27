Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 667 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NUMG stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

