Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Bancshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in International Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

