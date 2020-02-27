Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $95,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

