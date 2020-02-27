Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Proshares Pet Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $47.07.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $229,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $229,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in UBS Group AG
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in UBS Group AG
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,712 TC Pipelines, LP
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,712 TC Pipelines, LP
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omeros Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omeros Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report