Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

