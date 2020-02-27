Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $69.57.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

