Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

