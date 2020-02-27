Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 385,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 377,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 57,210 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

