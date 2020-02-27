Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of OC opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.