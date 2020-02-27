445,298 Shares in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 445,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPI stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

