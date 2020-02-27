First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,864 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ OPI opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.