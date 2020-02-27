First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

