First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 42,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

