First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.