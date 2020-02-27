First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.40.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.