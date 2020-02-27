CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of CNB Financial worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

