First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Myers Industries worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

