First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. Axos Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.