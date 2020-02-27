First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 323.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,277 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $280,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

