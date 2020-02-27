First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

