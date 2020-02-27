First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Archrock worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Archrock by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $203,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

AROC opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

