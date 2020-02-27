First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

GNL opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

