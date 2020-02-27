Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LCNB by 51.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LCNB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LCNB by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.