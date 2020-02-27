$17.70 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to announce $17.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $18.50 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $17.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $85.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,568 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 74,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.47 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

