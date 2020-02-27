Comparing Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) & Astea International (NASDAQ:ATEA)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -0.70% 40.28% 4.82% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cornerstone OnDemand and Astea International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 6 0 2.67 Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.16%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Astea International.

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Astea International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.49 -$33.84 million $1.17 36.46 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Astea International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Astea International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

