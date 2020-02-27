Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post sales of $6.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.98 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.69 billion to $31.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Dean Capital Management grew its position in US Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

