Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report sales of $42.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $42.90 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $42.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $177.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.81 million to $178.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.52 million, with estimates ranging from $186.80 million to $196.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $872.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

