Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $133.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.20 million and the lowest is $131.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $127.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $439.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.22 million to $440.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $471.92 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $474.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

