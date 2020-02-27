Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Drops By 82.1%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the January 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Acme United has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

