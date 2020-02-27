$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Greif reported sales of $897.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

