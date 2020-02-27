Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 7%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 310,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 142,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 million and a PE ratio of 34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.48 million during the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

