MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $587.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 592,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

