Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 330.7% from the January 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Envela news, Director Allison M. Destefano bought 21,739 shares of Envela stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $31,738.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,996.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,254 shares of company stock worth $36,836.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

ELA stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Envela has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

