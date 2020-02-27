Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.
Shares of PLNT opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $88.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
