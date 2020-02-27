Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of PLNT opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

