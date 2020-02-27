Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Hold

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $330.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,818,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.