POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

