Short Interest in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declines By 33.4%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report