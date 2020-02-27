Short Interest in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declines By 33.4%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

