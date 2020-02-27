Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 9,801.0% in February

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 9,801.0% from the January 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report