Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 9,801.0% in February

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 9,801.0% from the January 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.