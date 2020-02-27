CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the January 30th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 6,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CRHM stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

