CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the January 30th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 6,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CRHM stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
Robex Resources Trading Down 7%
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
MacroGenics Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Envela Corporation Short Interest Update
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Planet Fitness Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
Wolfe Research Downgrades Walmart to Hold
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50
POLYMETAL INTL/S Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report