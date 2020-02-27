B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.62 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,531 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

